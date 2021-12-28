Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells $1,601,000.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Edward Meyercord sold 64,195 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $901,297.80.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 60,805 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $837,892.90.

On Monday, November 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,771. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.37 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 21.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 140,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 25,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 30.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,389,000 after buying an additional 1,204,915 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 54.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 258,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 91,590 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

