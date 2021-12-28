FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $515.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FactSet continues to benefit from high client retention, solid revenue growth and a competitive pricing strategy. The company looks strong on the back of higher organic revenues, increase in annual subscription value and robust global network. Acquisitions have helped FactSet broaden its product suite, thereby delivering innovative products and evolve as a global financial database company. Consistent efforts in share buybacks and dividend payments boost investor confidence and positively impact earnings per share. Partly due to these tailwinds, shares of FactSet have outperformed its industry's growth over the past year. On the flip side, pricing pressure remains a major concern for FactSet. Acquisitions-related integration risks and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations act as major headwinds.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.10.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $488.21. 289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $456.89 and its 200 day moving average is $396.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $488.41.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after buying an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after buying an additional 117,466 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,723,982,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

