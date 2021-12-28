Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Up 4.9%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.34 and last traded at $60.68. 22,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,415,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.84.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,477 shares of company stock worth $8,369,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,415.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 91,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 136.4% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

