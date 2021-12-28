Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $135.58

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.58 and last traded at $135.41, with a volume of 6794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average is $122.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,533,000 after acquiring an additional 100,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,246,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,090,000 after acquiring an additional 166,815 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,298,000 after acquiring an additional 852,840 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,350,000 after acquiring an additional 216,273 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,457,000 after acquiring an additional 32,607 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

