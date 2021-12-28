Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $180.24

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $180.24 and last traded at $179.65, with a volume of 541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.44.

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,717.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.65 and its 200-day moving average is $147.64.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $1.665 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ferguson by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

