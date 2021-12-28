Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives C$12.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

FSZ opened at C$10.53 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.66.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$171.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.4444232 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 244.90%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

