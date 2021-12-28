Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives C$12.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.66. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$11.83.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$171.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.4444232 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 244.90%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.