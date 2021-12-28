Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 204.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 95,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 62.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,434 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRGI opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $289.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.16.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRGI. TheStreet downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

