Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,691 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $18.21.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

