Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.05% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7,145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $54.88 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.62.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

