Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,270.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

