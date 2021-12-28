Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 214 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWB. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PWB opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.09. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $82.18.

