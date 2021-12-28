Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 9,135 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 33,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000.

PTNQ opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.04. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

