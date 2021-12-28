Financial Comparison: Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) versus Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 24.19% 41.70% 28.82% Applied Materials 25.53% 52.64% 25.74%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Applied Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Applied Materials pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Applied Materials has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Applied Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00 Applied Materials 0 6 19 0 2.76

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus price target of $87.75, suggesting a potential upside of 49.57%. Applied Materials has a consensus price target of $161.61, suggesting a potential downside of 0.68%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Applied Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.52 billion 2.41 $367.16 million $5.79 10.13 Applied Materials $23.06 billion 6.27 $5.89 billion $6.41 25.39

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Kulicke and Soffa Industries. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Kulicke and Soffa Industries on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment offers expandable tools for a broad range of semiconductor packaging applications. The company was founded by Frederick W. Kulicke and Albert Soffa in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging. The Applied Global Services segment provides solutions to optimize equipment, performance, and productivity. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes; coating systems and display technologies for television; personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and consumer-oriented devices. The company was founded on November 10, 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.