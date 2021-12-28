First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FBP opened at $13.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.30. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

