First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,357 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises about 1.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $19,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

FRC traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,612. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.00 and a 200-day moving average of $201.92. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $140.74 and a one year high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

