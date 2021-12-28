First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 150.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $207.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.92. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $140.74 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

