FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.83

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 36159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.