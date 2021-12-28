FirstService Co. (FSV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 7th

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of TSE FSV opened at C$244.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$243.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$232.46. FirstService has a one year low of C$168.02 and a one year high of C$256.01. The firm has a market cap of C$10.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 5.7800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on FirstService to C$241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService to C$247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService to C$266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$236.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$247.00, for a total transaction of C$3,532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,833,400. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$243.06, for a total value of C$267,360.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$182,291.25. Insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,961 over the last quarter.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

