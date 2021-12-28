FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.233 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of FSV stock opened at C$244.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$168.02 and a twelve month high of C$256.01. The company has a market cap of C$10.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$243.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$232.46.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 5.7800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService to C$247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on FirstService to C$241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService to C$266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$236.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 14,300 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$247.00, for a total value of C$3,532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,200 shares in the company, valued at C$17,833,400. Also, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$243.10, for a total value of C$1,215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,058,844.40. Insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,961 over the last three months.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

