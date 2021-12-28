Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Down 6.5%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 155,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,306,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 46.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth $2,622,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth $3,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

