FLO Price Up 19.6% Over Last Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

