Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $333,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.8% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Trade Desk stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $96.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,693. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.58. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,389 shares of company stock worth $32,995,056 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

