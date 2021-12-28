Fortress Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

VUG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,097. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

