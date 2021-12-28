Fortress Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

ADBE stock traded down $6.01 on Tuesday, hitting $571.67. 17,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,182. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $639.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

