Fortress Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,276 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,751,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.10. 66,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,602,401. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

