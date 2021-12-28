Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HELX opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.