Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HELX opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

