Frax (FRAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.67 Billion

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $37.49 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.20 or 0.07916582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00076162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,647.05 or 1.00364411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00052525 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,665,574,682 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

