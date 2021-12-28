Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on January 17th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $10.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRHLF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

