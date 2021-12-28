Freemont Management S.A. Buys 800 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 225,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 256,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 131,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

RTX traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $86.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,845. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average is $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

