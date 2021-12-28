Freemont Management S.A. Invests $1.08 Million in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVTA. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. 49,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

