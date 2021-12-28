Freemont Management S.A. Purchases 100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 113.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 84.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 37.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $922,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

NYSE:V traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812,246. The firm has a market cap of $421.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.25 and a 200-day moving average of $225.60. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

