Freemont Management S.A. Purchases 220,710 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 551.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,710 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 220,710 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,160,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 36,627.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,550,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,643,997. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $46.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

