Freemont Management S.A. Purchases 2,379 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,379 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Splunk by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Splunk by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,169,000 after acquiring an additional 227,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after acquiring an additional 358,205 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.45. 6,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,565. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $181.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.21.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

