FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ZINGU)

FTAC Zeus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ZINGU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 29th. FTAC Zeus Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ZINGU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

