Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Galecto alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO opened at $3.36 on Monday. Galecto has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Galecto will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLTO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.