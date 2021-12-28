General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Reduced by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,503 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after acquiring an additional 210,526 shares in the last quarter.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average of $102.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of -181.96, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12 month low of $83.20 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

