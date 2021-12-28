Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

GEI stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 29.55. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.78 and a 12 month high of C$26.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.43.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.40.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

