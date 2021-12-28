GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives $41.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,256 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,408 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.