Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 65.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.18.

NYSE:GPN opened at $133.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.83. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

