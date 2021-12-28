Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.51. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 317,690 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Globus Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Globus Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globus Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

