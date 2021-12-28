Grant Whitney Sells 2,927 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) EVP Grant Whitney sold 2,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $81,985.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SNCY opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNCY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after buying an additional 546,437 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after buying an additional 1,198,674 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 555,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after buying an additional 44,415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $5,294,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

