GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Trading Up 7.7%

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC) shares were up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37.50 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.47). Approximately 11,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 136,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.98 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33.

About GRC International Group (LON:GRC)

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company provides instructor-led and self-paced training courses on data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and business continuity.

