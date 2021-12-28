Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $57.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,927,525 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 123.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $35.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

