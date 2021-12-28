Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Grupo Santander lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.41. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.53.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 158,334 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth about $2,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth about $1,688,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.