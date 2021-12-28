GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 460 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,744,000 after buying an additional 69,980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,418,000 after buying an additional 148,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $587,264,000 after buying an additional 106,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Align Technology stock opened at $661.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $645.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $656.09. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.45 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

