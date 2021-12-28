GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPWK opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.37. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -143.48 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $79,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,511 shares of company stock worth $11,627,226 in the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

