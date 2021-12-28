GWM Advisors LLC Buys 304 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

BATS:USHY opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36.

