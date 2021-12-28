GWM Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 92,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 38,855 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 510 shares of company stock valued at $37,417. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $85.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.