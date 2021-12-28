GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,283,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

